A Brief Twirl Through 80 Years at the Copacabana

Image : Getty

Legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams provided a brief scare about a longtime New York City institution this morning, with a column headlined: “Copacabana is gone after 80 years.”

Advertisement

The Brazilian-themed nightlife spot (famously serving Chinese food, somewhat inexplicably) is arguably the most famous cosmopolitan club in the world, having seen a myriad of celebrities in its near century-long existence. “The Copa changed locations four times. Its last incarnation on West 47th just waved goodbye. Gone. Closed. Finito. Lights out. Will a fifth version open someday? Who knows? Will the Statue of Liberty ever wear jeans?” wrote Adams.

However, a representative for the Copacabana tells Jezebel the club has only temporarily shuttered due to covid-19. But this does provide a nice opportunity for a quick trip through the club’s glamorous history. The spot attracted Sinatra in the ‘50s, Warhol in the ‘60s, and rock stars in the ‘70s; it’s the subject the earworm Barry Manilow song. Here are Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx posing in the Copacabana to promote eponymous 1947 film, set in the club.

Advertisement

Carmen Miranda, Groucho Marx Image : Getty

At Andy Warhol’s pre-opening party at the Copacabana in 1976, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and drag queen Divine crossed paths.

Image : Getty

Here’s Sam Cooke performing at the club in 1964.

Image : Getty

Advertisement

On the right, Andy Warhol is seen relaxing at the Copa in 1976. On the right, it’s 1977, and a crowd dances in lingerie in face paint.

Image : Getty

Advertisement

And finally, in 1978, an unlikely sight: a young Brooke Shields and Blondie’s Debbie Harry are photographed together.