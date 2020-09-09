Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Hunched over my laptop in the middle of my very beige kitchen in whatever leggings I picked up off the floor this morning, I feel the need for some glamour. A specific sort of at-home glamour, one that involves silken loungewear and fussy lamps and toiletries with art decor lines. I want a boudoir. Fortunately, the archives are absolutely chockful of publicity shots of contract players from the studios of Old Hollywood, which provide ample inspiration for this vibe. Perhaps you, too, would be interested?

The number-one ingredient: attitude

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Technically this is less a “boudoir” than a “living room.” That does not matter. Why not simply make your entire home into one giant boudoir? Anything can be a boudoir with the right posture, loungewear, and—most important of all—attitude. Here we see the absolutely perfect cocktail of sensual languor and plush surroundings with a bit of a mismatched aspect. In this particular instance, there’s also a little dash of brattiness, which is not a requirement but does add a nice little spice.

Also important: lavish scents

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Another absolutely essential element of the proper boudoir vibe: scents. This woman has amassed an impressive collection of elaborate perfume jars that really add to the ambiance both visually and olfactory. However, you could also opt for a simpler approach with some fresh flowers, a lavender sachet, a variety of hand creams, whatever.

Idea: giant mirror!

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Personally, I am trying to reduce the amount of time I spend staring into mirrors, because it just makes me notice the fine lines that are rapidly becoming proper wrinkles. However, I must acknowledge such an ornate mirror creates a luxury atmosphere and would make any small room feel more palatial, as well as lending bordello vibes. Bonus points for those art deco pajamas.

Don’t forget the costuming

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Now, this one confuses me, because this really looks more like a spot in the entrance for quick touch-ups before you go out and after you remove your hat. However, that beautiful lace-trimmed negligee really says “in for the night.” (As well as, “stay four feet away from any candles or other open flames.”) I guess you could be greeting, ahem, a guest—though please, only if they are in your quarantine bubble. Please canoodle responsibly.

Go forth!

Illustration for article titled Boudoir Inspiration from Old Hollywood
Image: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Best of luck, please report back.

