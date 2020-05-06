Get in the Car, We're Going Video Conferencing

Image : Getty

Lunch Break Have a midday treat Prev Next View All

Wow, it’s me, on my way to call into yet another video conference. Is it also you, and millions of other people? Probably!

Advertisement

According to the caption, this woman is helping with “an experiment to calculate the effects of drinking alcohol and driving, 13th June 1967.” Unfortunately, this snapshot reads as less of a warning about a serious issue than an illustration of how totally awesome it would be to do bumper cars fully bombed out of your mind, as well as perhaps an inspiration for ways that parents might amuse themselves after bedtime with their kids’ battery-powered Barbie Jeep. Just saying.