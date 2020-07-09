A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Here's a Big Summer Mood

kellyfaircloth
Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:summer looks
summer lookssummer vibesbeachgoing
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres a Big Summer Mood
Image: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Lunch BreakLunch BreakHave a midday treat
PrevNextView All

Here’s an extremely aspirational summer mood that absolutely screams relaxation. Cheeks: smeared in sunscreen. Cool shades and funky hat: activated. Nobody can tell this child anything. She exists in a state of perfect contentment (at least until that drink runs through her system and it’s time to find a bathroom).

Advertisement

This kid—Danielle Martin, according to the caption, pictured on a beach near Melbourne in 1980—has even got her beverage so strategically placed that she doesn’t even have to lean forward from her cooling bed of sand to sip. Or rather, more likely, one of her parents has done so, in order to more thoroughly relax into their own beach setup. Let’s all try to bring this energy into our summer plans, whatever they may be.

Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Zendaya Filmed a Secret Movie, Malcolm and Marie, During the Pandemic

Private Messages Reveal the Cis Journalist Groupthink Behind Trans Media Narratives

Driver Who Killed Summer Taylor Charged With Vehicular Homicide

Erykah Badu Has 'Midas Pussy,' According to Erykah Badu