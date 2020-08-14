A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Here's Audrey Hepburn As a Chorus Girl Balancing Her Friend's Butt on a Block of Ice

kellyfaircloth
Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:old hollywood
old hollywoodheat waveaudrey hepburn
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres Audrey Hepburn As a Chorus Girl Balancing Her Friends Butt on a Block of Ice
Image: Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Lunch BreakLunch BreakHave a midday treat
PrevNextView All

Recently, clicking around Getty looking for pictures to illustrate summer, I landed on a series of photos that can only be described as highly specific: a series of photos of three “chorus girls” cavorting on a London theater rooftop with a giant block of ice. Once again I’m forced to ask: This is a repressed-but-horny midcentury sex thing, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Here we have, according to the caption, “Chorus girls from the show ‘Sauce Tartare’ at the Cambridge Theatre in London, keep cool on the roof of the theatre with a block of ice, 28th June 1949.” Sauce Tartare appears to have been a “musical review.” Here’s the best part, though: that’s a young Audrey Hepburn on the left, helping her companion balance her butt on that giant block of ice.

Illustration for article titled Heres Audrey Hepburn As a Chorus Girl Balancing Her Friends Butt on a Block of Ice
Image: Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Image (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Looks refreshing, though. And where else are you wearing that bathing suit you bought in February? 

Illustration for article titled Heres Audrey Hepburn As a Chorus Girl Balancing Her Friends Butt on a Block of Ice
Image: Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Betsy DeVos's Education Department Really Loves Men's Rights Groups

Is There a Way to Unsubscribe From the 'Is Kamala Really Black' Discourse?

The Lauded, Exploitive Fitness Guru's Endless Reign

Nobody Arouses the Etsy Marketplace Like Dr. Fauci

DISCUSSION

IinventedPostIts
IinventedPostIts

Genuinely couldn’t figure who she was in those photos at first. It’s absolutely wild how good plastic surgery was that long ago.