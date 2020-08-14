Here's Audrey Hepburn As a Chorus Girl Balancing Her Friend's Butt on a Block of Ice

Image : Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Recently, clicking around Getty looking for pictures to illustrate summer, I landed on a series of photos that can only be described as highly specific: a series of photos of three “chorus girls” cavorting on a London theater rooftop with a giant block of ice. Once again I’m forced to ask: This is a repressed-but-horny midcentury sex thing, isn’t it?

Here we have, according to the caption, “Chorus girls from the show ‘Sauce Tartare’ at the Cambridge Theatre in London, keep cool on the roof of the theatre with a block of ice, 28th June 1949.” Sauce Tartare appears to have been a “musical review.” Here’s the best part, though: that’s a young Audrey Hepburn on the left, helping her companion balance her butt on that giant block of ice.

Image : Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Image ( Getty Images )

Looks refreshing, though. And where else are you wearing that bathing suit you bought in February?