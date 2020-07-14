I Miss Roller Coasters

Image : AP ( AP )

Some cathartic screaming sounds pretty appealing right now, huh?

Last summer, for the first time, I rode a roller coaster that went upside down—a big development for me, a noted chicken who is terrified of heights. Turns out I love roller coasters! And I couldn’t wait for this summer to offer the opportunity to ride some more! Guess not; even though many amusement parks are open , it doesn’t seem like a particularly fun time to go wandering around with a bunch of strangers. Eventually, though, we’ll be able to leave our houses for mere safely controlled thrills instead of risking our lives with every trip to the grocery store, and maybe some amusement parks will still be in business. Until then, let’s live vicariously through the archives.