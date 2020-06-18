A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA

Illustration for article titled Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA
Image: Library of Congress
The various project by the Works Progress Administration, ranging from beloved public buildings to invaluable photograph collections, are an iconic aspect of American history. The beautiful posters advertising the National Parks are particularly famous. But they’re just a small fraction of the total number of posters produced, to keep artists working through the Great Depression—something like 2 million, many of them lost. And so the collection at the Library of Congress contains a fair number that, out of context, are random in what they’re advertising to the point of being very, very funny.

For instance, this poster celebrating National Letter Writing Week, which promises, rather modestly: “THAT LETTER WILL BE APPRECIATED.”

Illustration for article titled Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA
Image: Library of Congress
HIKING. Look, they don’t need to spell it out, just remind you that it’s nice.

Illustration for article titled Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA
Image: Library of Congress
Interior decoration: Consider it!

Illustration for article titled Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA
Image: Library of Congress
Honestly, sand modeling is great! Do more sand modeling!

Illustration for article titled Lesser-Known Posters of the WPA
Image: Library of Congress
Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

