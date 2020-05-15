A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Let's Talk Summer Looks

Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:summer fashion
summer fashion1960s1970s
A 1970 evening outfit from the Tita Rossi fashion house of Rome
A 1970 evening outfit from the Tita Rossi fashion house of Rome
Image: AP
While this summer is mostly likely going to be extremely weird and unpredictable, it feels nice to do some normal things, like root around through your closet and assemble some aggressively seasonal looks for when the temperature finally cracks 80. Let’s consider some inspiration from the archives, shall we?

Tits out for summertime is one direction you could go, inspired by this minidress of plastic discs by Paris couturier Paco Rabanne from 1969. Just remember your sunscreen because you do not want roasted nipples.

Illustration for article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks
Image: AP
These outfits are billed as “Summer dresses and sun hats worn with platform shoes,” circa 1975, but I feel dangerously close to heat stroke just looking at them. Love that shade of pink and those silver platforms, though.

Illustration for article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks
Image: Getty

Now, that’s better. Pop some sunglasses on and you’re ready to go (well, as much as any of us is going anywhere, that is).

Illustration for article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks
Image: Getty
Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

