Let's Talk Vintage Swimsuits

Image : AP

The Fourth of July creeps closer and closer by the day; temps are finally sweltering. In other words, it’s a great time to look back at the swimsuits of previous decades for a little mood board creation.

Obviously, it’s not a normal summer; crowded pool parties are basically coronavirus stew. But outside is fairly safe, as long as you can maintain social distance. And so, in the spirit of rummaging through the attic, or at least digging through my grandmother’s collection of scarves, here’s a big pile of vintage swimsuits to consider for this year’s beachwear fashion inspiration, whether you’re buying something new or just deciding which of your current suits to don as you hit the waves, or—more likely—step into the kiddie pool.

