A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Look at This 1957 Cadillac of Patio Furniture

Kelly Faircloth
Illustration for article titled Look at This 1957 Cadillac of Patio Furniture
Image: Getty
Inspired by my colleague Megan Reynolds’s ode to her new zero-gravity chair, I must share the latest patio accessory of my dreams: one of these enormous swinging sofas with an awning and absolutely incredible midcentury design details.

Here’s another one, the setting of a publicity photo in 1968. This one’s even better, because it’s huge, big enough to read all day or take a substantial nap, and it’s got a completely wild floral pattern. You could spend an entire summer stretched out on that thing, slathered in aloe vera. Be careful, though, because you could absolutely lose a finger to one of the various hinge mechanisms.

Illustration for article titled Look at This 1957 Cadillac of Patio Furniture
Image: Getty
Of course, you can still buy something with these similar lines, but is it good enough if there’s neither fringe nor trippy midcentury pattern, in a color palette on which you can practically smell the cigarette smoke and maybe hear faint echoes of the moon landing broadcast? I would argue no.

Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

