Look at This 1957 Cadillac of Patio Furniture

Inspired by my colleague Megan Reynolds’s ode to her new zero-gravity chair, I must share the latest patio accessory of my dreams: one of these enormous swinging sofas with an awning and absolutely incredible midcentury design details.

Here’s another one, the setting of a publicity photo in 1968. This one’s even better, because it’s huge, big enough to read all day or take a substantial nap, and it’s got a completely wild floral pattern. You could spend an entire summer stretched out on that thing, slathered in aloe vera. Be careful, though, because you could absolutely lose a finger to one of the various hinge mechanisms.

Of course, you can still buy something with these similar lines, but is it good enough if there’s neither fringe nor trippy midcentury pattern, in a color palette on which you can practically smell the cigarette smoke and maybe hear faint echoes of the moon landing broadcast? I would argue no.