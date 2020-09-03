A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis

kellyfaircloth
Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:halloween
halloweenspooky season
Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
It’s March, but also September, and therefore somehow already Halloween. Normally I’d decry the early arrival of pumpkin merch as more consumer culture fiddling with the calendar, but this whole year has felt like one big jack-o-lantern with a rotten face collapsing on itself, so if anything it’s a nice chance to engage with all the ambient sepulchral feelings nobody has had the space to express.

Crank the Kate Bush, light some candles, full your house with skeleton decor. Knock, knock!

Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Here’s me, trying to have a nice time!

Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Here’s another a nice picture of me—and perhaps also you?—considering some stress-induced bad hairstyling decisions. Even if you’re literally wearing sweatpants right now, aren’t you, in a sense, wearing a spooky ghostly white nightgown?

Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Bring this very specific energy to all your autumnal endeavors!

Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: Wendell/Getty Images (Getty Images)
What terrors await in this house? I don’t know, why don’t you go knock and find out?

Illustration for article titled Nothing Says Halloween Like Victorian Ghosts and a Piano-Playing Preying Mantis
Image: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

