The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson

Style

The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson

joansummers
Joan Summers
Save
Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Avery (AP)

Mary Wilson, iconic founding member of The Supremes, died Monday at home in Henderson, Nevada, at 76.

The New York Times reports that her publicist, Jay Schwartz, confirmed her death. After the news broke online, The Supremes’ co-founder Diana Ross tweeted: “I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The Supremes will live on, in our hearts.”

Wilson, together with Ross and Florence Ballard, broke countless music industry records and expectations. Their sound became a national sensation, and helped cement the power of “girl groups” for decades to come. They were the most widely known act to emerge from Motown and, 60 years later, are still the most successful vocal group in history, with 12 number-one singles on Billboard’s Hot 100.

But more than just the music, Wilson and The Supremes are remembered for how they helped bridge the gap between fashion and music in contemporary pop culture. Wilson even wrote a volume with Mark Bego on the group’s fashion, Supreme Glamour. In an interview with the Times in 2019, Wilson remarked: “Our glamour changed things. We were role models, what we wore mattered.”

Here is just a small sampling of that glamour. Rest in peace, Mary Wilson.

Joan Summers

local gossip

Advertisement

2 / 18

The Supremes on Oxford Street in London, 1964.

The Supremes on Oxford Street in London, 1964.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Central Press (Getty Images)
Advertisement

3 / 18

Mary Wilson at the Third Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction reception at the Waldorf-Astoria, 1988.

Mary Wilson at the Third Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction reception at the Waldorf-Astoria, 1988.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Ron Frehm (AP)
Advertisement

4 / 18

The Supremes in London, 1964.

The Supremes in London, 1964.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Keystone (Getty Images)
Advertisement

5 / 18

Mary Wilson at the Soul Train Music Awards, 1987.

Mary Wilson at the Soul Train Music Awards, 1987.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Avery (AP)
Advertisement

6 / 18

The Supremes in West Germany, 1968

The Supremes in West Germany, 1968

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Klaus Frings (AP)
Advertisement

7 / 18

The Supremes at some point in the 1960s

The Supremes at some point in the 1960s

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: AP (AP)
Advertisement

8 / 18

The Supremes at some point in the 1960s

The Supremes at some point in the 1960s

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: AP (AP)
Advertisement

9 / 18

The Supremes with Princess Anne, 1968

The Supremes with Princess Anne, 1968

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: AP (AP)
Advertisement

10 / 18

The Supreme’s at Heathrow Airport, London.

The Supreme’s at Heathrow Airport, London.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Keystone (Getty Images)
Advertisement

11 / 18

The Supremes in 1968.

The Supremes in 1968.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Keystone (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 18

The Supremes in The Royal Command Performance at the London Palladium, 1968.

The Supremes in The Royal Command Performance at the London Palladium, 1968.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement

13 / 18

The Supremes in London on a promotional tour.

The Supremes in London on a promotional tour.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Getty (Getty Images)
Advertisement

14 / 18

The Supremes perform at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

The Supremes perform at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement

15 / 18

The Supremes in London on a promotional tour, 1968.

The Supremes in London on a promotional tour, 1968.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Larry Ellis (Getty Images)
Advertisement

16 / 18

Mary Wilson, Princess Margaret, Renaldo Benson, and Abdul Fakir at the Royal Albert Hall in London, 1971.

Mary Wilson, Princess Margaret, Renaldo Benson, and Abdul Fakir at the Royal Albert Hall in London, 1971.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Daily Express (Getty Images)
Advertisement

17 / 18

The Supremes in 1971.

The Supremes in 1971.

Illustration for article titled The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson
Image: Evening Standard (Getty Images)
Advertisement

18 / 18

Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION