The Enduring Glamour of Mary Wilson

Image : Avery ( AP )

Mary Wilson, i conic founding member of The Supremes, died Monday at home in Henderson, Nevada, at 76.

The New York Times reports that her publicist, Jay Schwartz, confirmed her death . After the news broke online, The Supremes’ co-founder Diana Ross tweeted: “I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The Supremes will live on, in our hearts.”

Wilson, together with Ross and Florence Ballard, broke countless music industry records and expectations. Their sound became a national sensation, and helped cement the power of “girl groups” for decades to come. T hey were the most widely known act to emerge from Motown and, 60 years later, are still the most successful vocal group in history, with 12 number-one singles on Billboard’s Hot 100.



But more than just the music, Wilson and The Supremes are remembered for how they helped bridge the gap between fashion and music in contemporary pop culture. Wilson even wrote a volume with Mark Bego on the group’s fashion, Supreme Glamour. In an interview with t he Times in 2019, Wilson remarked: “Our glamour changed things. We were role models, what we wore mattered.”



Here is just a small sampling of that glamour. Rest in peace, Mary Wilson.

