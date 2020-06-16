A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Lunch Break

These Onions Are Faintly Obscene

kellyfaircloth
Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:victory gardens
victory gardenssmithsonianonionsseed catalogs
3
Save
Illustration for article titled These Onions Are Faintly Obscene
Image: Smithsonian Libraries (John A. Salzer Seed Co. 1991. John A. Salzer Seed Co.’s abridged catalogue of plants, seeds and tools, spring 1911., La Crosse.Wis. : The Company.)
Lunch BreakLunch BreakHave a midday treat
PrevNextView All

Turn-of-the-century seed packets are eye-catching works of commercial art, full of great lush images of roses and other flowers in vivid colors. The Smithsonian Libraries has a collection of 10,000 seed and nursery catalogs, built on a big donation made by Mrs. David Burpee, of the seed company Burpees, many of which you can view here—a nice diversion for a time when many Americans are getting back into home gardening. What’s particularly fun about the Smithsonian’s collection, however, is seeing same loving attention extended to plants that you wouldn’t normally think of as particularly picturesque or lending themselves to drool-worthy illustration. Like, for instance, onions.

Advertisement

The onions in this collection are depicted so warmly you could practically defrost your hands upon them. These onions are huge, golden and red, like a sun looming over the horizon.

Also nice here is the “mammoth pole bean,” an incredible name.

Illustration for article titled These Onions Are Faintly Obscene
Image: Smithsonian Libraries (ROSS BROS. 1898. VEGETABLE, GRASS AND FLOWER SEEDS no. 1898, 1899, WORCESTER MA.)
Advertisement

I can’t decide whether this is obscene, or more like some ancient local god of small-scale agriculture. Either way, my mouth is watering thinking about how good this would taste in little slices, roasted to the point of being caramelized slivers.

Illustration for article titled These Onions Are Faintly Obscene
Image: Smithsonian Libraries (John A. Salzer Seed Co. 1991. John A. Salzer Seed Co.’s abridged catalogue of plants, seeds and tools, spring 1911., La Crosse.Wis. : The Company.)
G/O Media may get a commission

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% off the Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [Exclusive]

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% Off The Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [EXCLUSIVE]

Use the promo code KINJA65

Can’t you just hear their papery rustle in the bag as you dump it into your grocery cart?

Illustration for article titled These Onions Are Faintly Obscene
Image: Smithsonian Libraries (Wm. Henry Maule (Firm). 1906. MAULE SEED BOOK no. 1906, 1906 (2ND ED.), 1907, PHILADELPHIA PA.)
Kelly Faircloth

Senior Editor, Attic Haunter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Jesus-Loving Bigots Are Having a Meltdown Over SCOTUS's Embrace of Trans Civil Rights

Climbing Prodigy Luce Douady Dies at 16

How The Wing's Empire Was Built On Trauma, Racism, and Neglect

The King of Staten Island Tries Its Very Best