This 2007 Newsstand Photo Is an Archive of a Tabloid Moment

Let’s take a quick peek at yesterday’s news, shall we? Specifically, this batch of celebrity magazines from Wednesday, October 24, 2007, which—by some horrifying circumstance—was almost a full 13 years ago.

Celebrity news was a completely different business. Instagram hadn’t been invented; there was no ecosystem for famous people to perform charming relatability. Influencers were years off, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians had premiered just 10 days before. This website was just a few months old. Might as well be a different media universe! I spy:

A baby Suri Cruise, who is now 14 years old.

“Angelina’s LIES!” and a grim-looking Jennifer Aniston, instantly carbon-dating this as part of the Brangelina/supercouple era of tabloid culture

Half a cover shrieking about CELLULITE!

pre- McConaissance

Four separate brunette Britneys

One tiny Julia Roberts

A proper time capsule!