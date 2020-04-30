A Supposedly Feminist Website
I Highly Recommend Listening to Belinda Carlisle's Story of Punk, Pop, Coke, and Recovery
Rich Juzwiak

5/1/20
2:12 PM
Inside New York's Hottest Underground Club

Joan Summers
Nightlife is dead, as is Anna Wintour’s venerated First Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala. Before the national shutdown, prospective attendees prepared their best attempts at not sticking to this year’s theme: Time itself, and something about Virginia Woolf. Historians and pop gossip archivists, however,

4/30/20
12:30 PM
The Hottest New Quarantine Hobbies Are All Victorian

Megan Reynolds
Quarantine has upended many people’s days, derailing established routines in favor of new ones. For some, this means waking up later than usual and eschewing regular showers; many are filling their all-too-ample amounts of empty time by scheduling Zoom dance parties with everyone they’ve ever met and learning how to

4/22/20
11:00 AM
Features
Dancing Through Our Bad Year

Stassa Edwards
6
It was a warm July day when Frau Troffea began to dance. She walked out of her home, into the narrow streets of Strasbourg, and began her frenzied steps. She danced uninterrupted for nearly a week, her feet swollen and bleeding. By the time she had tired of dancing, 34 of her neighbors had joined her; by the end of

4/17/20
4:20 PM
Let's Take a Stroll Through the Past With Fiona Apple

Joan Summers
12
Is your voice raw from gutturally screaming along to Fiona Apple’s latest release, Fetch the Bolt Cutters? I’m not there quite yet, but I am working as fast as I can. There’s only so much weed I can smoke during the workweek, you know! But in the absence of Apple’s favorite controlled substance, I’ve been looking at

4/15/20
10:00 AM
Books
Imagining Disaster

Katie Da Cunha Lewin
“Everyone I know is trying to sleep less,” says the narrator of Jenny Offill’s new book Weather. “Insomnia as a badge of honor. Proof that you are paying attention.” Attention is at the heart of Offill’s latest novel composed of fragmented, epigrammatic writing, but it is often presented in a conflicted, anxious form.

4/10/20
11:00 AM
Rebel Without the Clothes

Catherine Nichols
33
The front cover of Benjamin Moser’s new biography of Susan Sontag doesn’t have any words on it, just a photograph of Sontag, wearing a leather jacket. The jacket was as legible when the photo was taken as it is now: this is an image of a renegade. Sontag’s not wearing tweed or corduroy; she’s not that kind of

4/6/20
4:00 PM
The Queen's Speech and the World War II Metaphor

Kelly Faircloth
55
With the coronavirus crisis worsening in the UK and around the world, Queen Elizabeth II took the rare step on Sunday of issuing a special address to the nation—one of just a few she’s done outside of her annual Christmas Day speech. Unsurprisingly, she turned to the metaphor that has dominated in recent days, as the

4/3/20
12:30 PM
Books
The Queer, Latinx Desire of Fiebre Tropical

Ellen Jones
7
In the opening chapters of Juliana Delgado Lopera’s Fiebre Tropical, 15-year-old Francisca has just moved from Colombia to Miami, where she lives in an ugly townhouse with her mother, sister, and grandmother. She likes smoking and reading Sylvia Plath, whose suffocating sadness goes well with Francisca’s black

4/2/20
9:00 AM
Jezebel Interview
What an Author Who Wrote About a Civilization-Threatening Illness Knows About Surviving a Pandemic

Rich Juzwiak
6
Life feels kind of like a Karen Thompson Walker novel right now—specifically, the author’s novel The Dreamers, in which a mysterious sleeping disease tears through a small California community. Quarantine life, makeshift hospitals, having to visit with sick family members through glass—elements of our global reality

3/26/20
1:00 PM
Jezebel Interview
'A Hunger for Survival': Karla Cornejo Villavicencio On Her New Book The Undocumented Americans

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd
Despite a seeming increase in fictionalized versions of undocumented Americans, the true and endlessly varied stories of contemporary undocumented Americans are still largely untold. Marginalized and criminalized by a country enamored to the point of smugness with its own “open arms” mythos, entire communities across

